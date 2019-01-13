Donskoi exited Saturday's game versus the Senators with an upper-body injury and didn't return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

There was no further update on Donskoi's condition after the game, but expect a report before Tuesday's matchup versus the Penguins. Donskoi's injury came at an unfortunate time, as he entered the game with eight goals and a pair of helpers in the preceding eight contests.

