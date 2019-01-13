Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Leaves with upper-body issue
Donskoi exited Saturday's game versus the Senators with an upper-body injury and didn't return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
There was no further update on Donskoi's condition after the game, but expect a report before Tuesday's matchup versus the Penguins. Donskoi's injury came at an unfortunate time, as he entered the game with eight goals and a pair of helpers in the preceding eight contests.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Continues scoring spree•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Five goals in five games•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Uncorks two goals on New Year's Eve•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Produces game's first goal•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Goal and assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...