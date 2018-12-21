Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Lights lamp in loss
Donskoi found twine in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Jets.
The Finn is up to six goals and nine helpers through 36 games as a fourth-year skater for Team Teal. Donskoi's only averaging 14:28 of ice time and has been stripped of his duties on the power play of late, but he'll still emerge with the occasional point to return value in deep fantasy leagues.
