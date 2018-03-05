Donskoi scored a goal on two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

This gives the 25-year-old Finn a three-game point streak. Donskoi already has a career-high 12 goals in 58 games, but his 28 points total don't necessarily set the world on fire. Additionally, the winger only has four power-play points, which was his total last season.