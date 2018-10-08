Donskoi recorded 13:00 TOI including 1:30 on the power play in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

The power-play minutes appear to be a result of Joe Thornton (knee) being placed on injured reserve. It's been a slow start for Donskoi, who has one assist and six shots on goal through the first three games. In fact, it's been a rough beginning for the Sharks as a whole, so Donskoi should be avoided in daily fantasy at this time.