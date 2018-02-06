Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Logs assist
Donskoi notched an assist during a 3-1 victory over Carolina.
The tally gave Donskoi two assists in his last five games since he returned from his illness, and he's averaged 15:51 of ice time and 1:07 on the second power-play unit during that span. Further, Donskoi has been skating on the second line with Joe Pavelski, and while Pavelski hasn't been hot lately, Donskoi could see an increase in point production if he sticks in the top six. The 25-year-old's 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 2017-18 is already five clear of last season's mark, and he's currently on pace to surpass his career high of 38 from 2015-16.
