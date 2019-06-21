Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Looking to free agency
Donskoi will test the free-agent market, though he hasn't ruled out a return to San Jose, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
With a number of pending free agents to try to lock up; including Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton and Kevin Labanc, there simply may not be enough money to go around for the Sharks to offer Donskoi a contract he deems appropriate. The winger set career highs in assists (23), points (37) and shooting percentage (12.2) this past season and will no doubt be looking for a bump from his previous $1.9 million AAV.
