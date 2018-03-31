Donskoi (upper body) should be available for Saturday night's road contest against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Look for the Finn to reprise his role on the first line for the Sharks. Donskoi should also be deployed in man-advantage situations, but only five of his 30 points have been had in that special teams spot this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories