Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Looks ready to play
Donskoi (upper body) should be available for Saturday night's road contest against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Look for the Finn to reprise his role on the first line for the Sharks. Donskoi should also be deployed in man-advantage situations, but only five of his 30 points have been had in that special teams spot this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...