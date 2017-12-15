Donskoi (undisclosed) returned to the lineup Thursday against Calgary, notching a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory.

Donskoi looked like he hadn't missed a beat, setting up Timo Meier in the first period before burying the game winner late in the final frame. The 25-year-old skated 13:42 in his return and now has 14 points (eight goals) in 24 games on the season. Donskoi can be a valuable fantasy asset in deeper formats, so get him back in your lineup now that he's healthy. He was having a breakout campaign before the injury and is a reliable secondary scorer for San Jose.