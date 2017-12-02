Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Moves to IR
Donskoi (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Per NHL rules on IR transactions, Donskoi won't be eligible to return until next Thursday's game against the visiting Hurricanes. Marcus Sorensen was called up from AHL Barracuda to temporarily occupy the Finn's spot on the active roster.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Unfit to play Friday•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Showing progress, still day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Departs in first period•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Notches two points•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores in win over New York•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...