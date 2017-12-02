Donskoi (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Per NHL rules on IR transactions, Donskoi won't be eligible to return until next Thursday's game against the visiting Hurricanes. Marcus Sorensen was called up from AHL Barracuda to temporarily occupy the Finn's spot on the active roster.

