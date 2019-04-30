Donskoi (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Colorado for Games 3 and 4 of San Jose's second-round matchup with the Avalanche, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This news effectively rules Donskoi out of Tuesday's Game 3 and Thursday's Game 4, so he'll have to wait for Saturday's Game 5 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once the Finnish forward is deemed fit to play, he'll return to a bottom-six role for the Sharks.