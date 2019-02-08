Donskoi recorded his 13th and 14th assists of 2018-19 in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Donskoi now has 28 points this season but hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 10. Considering his shooting percentage sits at 17.3 -- a career high -- the 26-year-old should make a point of firing more pucks towards the net. Over his last four games, the winger has a total of three shots on goal.