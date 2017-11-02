Donskoi lit the lamp and added a power-play helper in a 4-1 win over the Predators on Wednesday.

After showing promise as a rookie, Donskoi was held to six goals and 11 assists in 61 games last year during a sophomore slump. This season he has four goals and three assists through 12 games, so at the very least it seems like he will improve upon his numbers from last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories