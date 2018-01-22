Donskoi has the flu and won't suit up for Sunday's tilt against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old has been enjoying a successful season, posting 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 39 games, already besting last year's 14. In his absence, Jannik Hansen will slide into the lineup, while Donskoi will attempt to return Tuesday against Winnipeg.