Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Picks up pair of helpers
Donskoi recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Donskoi offered secondary assists on goals by wingers Timo Meier and Marcus Sorensen. The two-point night snapped an eight-game pointless streak for the Finnish winger. Donskoi has 32 points in 66 games, an identical stat line to his totals from last year. He's only four points shy of his career-high 36 from 2015-16.
