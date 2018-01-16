Donskoi recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 14:11 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

The Finn had a strong three-point showing last time out and now has two goals and three assists through his past two games. He's up to 20 points over 36 contests for the campaign and projects to take a run at career-best offensive numbers across the board. However, it's probably wise not to overreact to this recent scoring outburst. Donskoi is a supporting piece for the Sharks, and his fantasy value is limited to deep settings at this stage of the game.