Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Posts another multi-point showing
Donskoi recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 14:11 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.
The Finn had a strong three-point showing last time out and now has two goals and three assists through his past two games. He's up to 20 points over 36 contests for the campaign and projects to take a run at career-best offensive numbers across the board. However, it's probably wise not to overreact to this recent scoring outburst. Donskoi is a supporting piece for the Sharks, and his fantasy value is limited to deep settings at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Makes immediate impact in return•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Slated to miss Thursday's matchup•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Yet to be activated from IR•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Moves to IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...