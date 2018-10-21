Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Posts two points Saturday
Donskoi recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Donskoi has points in consecutive games and seems to be clicking on the third line with countryman Annti Suomela. The 26-year-old winger has six points in eight games and is well on his way to besting a career-high 36 points set in 2015-16, giving him some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.