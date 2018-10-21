Donskoi recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Donskoi has points in consecutive games and seems to be clicking on the third line with countryman Annti Suomela. The 26-year-old winger has six points in eight games and is well on his way to besting a career-high 36 points set in 2015-16, giving him some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues.