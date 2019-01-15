Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Probable against Pittsburgh
Donskoi (upper body) is considered probably for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Donskoi exited Saturday's game against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to practice for a second consecutive day Tuesday, which was the first sign that he would likely be available for the evening's matchup with Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Finn is expected to slot into his usual spot skating with Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl on the Sharks' third line.
