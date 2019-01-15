Donskoi (upper body) is considered probably for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Donskoi exited Saturday's game against the Senators due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to practice for a second consecutive day Tuesday, which was the first sign that he would likely be available for the evening's matchup with Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Finn is expected to slot into his usual spot skating with Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl on the Sharks' third line.