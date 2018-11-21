Donskoi opened the scoring in Tuesday night's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Oilers.

Donskoi's fifth goal of the season took place on a day when there was just one game on the schedule. He's averaging only a half-point per game this season, but Donskoi's been stationed on the top line with Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski of late, which -- in conjunction with his No. 2 power-play assignment -- should lead to an abundance of opportunities in the attacking zone.