Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Provides assist
Donskoi notched a helper and two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.
Donskoi was held off the scoresheet in his previous five games, but managed the helper on Dylan Gambrell's first NHL tally, which cut the score to 2-1 at the time. Donskoi had only three points in 12 playoff games, as he battled injuries throughout the postseason run and likely wasn't 100 percent this spring after posting a career high 37 points in 80 regular-season games.
