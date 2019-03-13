Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Reaches 20 helpers
Donskoi dished an even-strength assist in 11:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.
Donskoi has been decent in his past 10 games, considering he has seen no power-play time, recording four points. The 26-year-old was able to run his season point total up to 34 in 70 games. With limited power-play ice time, Donskoi shouldn't be a heavily relied upon fantasy asset.
