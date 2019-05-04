Donskoi (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's Game 5 against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika reports.

Coach Peter DeBoer hasn't released any details about the lineup he'll deploy Saturday, but if Donskoi gets the nod, he'll likely replace Lukas Radil on the Sharks' second line. The 27-year-old winger went scoreless in three games during San Jose's first-round matchup with Vegas before missing five consecutive contests due to an undisclosed injury.