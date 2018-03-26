Donskoi (upper body) won't play Monday against Chicago, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Donskoi will miss a sixth consecutive game Monday, and the Sharks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to game action. The 25-year-old winger will likely need to participate in at least one full practice with his teammates before returning to the lineup, so San Jose should provide an update on his status once that occurs.