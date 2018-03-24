Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Remains sidelined Saturday
Donskoi (shoulder) will not rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Donskoi is set to miss his fifth straight game with an apparent shoulder issue sustained against the Oilers on March 14 and there's no word on when he's expected back. The team will run with the same lineup for Saturday's game that it used Thursday versus Vegas.
