Donskoi (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Game 4 against the Knights on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Donskoi was considered day-to-day ahead of the contest after missing Game 3, but it appears he's feeling well enough to rejoin the forward lines Wednesday. The team hasn't announced who will be scratched in his place, but Barclay Goodrow seems the likely bet. Donskoi skated alongside Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski in his last full game, so it's quite possible he will return to that spot.