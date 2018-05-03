Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Returns for Game 4
Donskoi (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Game 4 against the Knights on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Donskoi was considered day-to-day ahead of the contest after missing Game 3, but it appears he's feeling well enough to rejoin the forward lines Wednesday. The team hasn't announced who will be scratched in his place, but Barclay Goodrow seems the likely bet. Donskoi skated alongside Evander Kane and Joe Pavelski in his last full game, so it's quite possible he will return to that spot.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...