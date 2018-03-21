Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Ruled out Thursday
Donskoi (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Donskoi will miss his fourth straight game due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up five points in his previous six outings. Once given the green light to return, the 25-year-old should get a look at a top-six role and will likely relegate Jannik Hansen to the press box.
