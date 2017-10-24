Donskoi scored a second-period goal and posted a plus-2 rating through 10:48 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old Finn has been playing limited minutes this season and entered Monday's contest with an average of just 11:18 per game. Donskoi dipped to 17 points last season after posting 36 during his rookie campaign in 2015-16, so with two goals and four points through eight games it's an encouraging start to the year. However, while he's receiving power-play time, it'll be tough to make a fantasy impact in most settings while playing a bottom-six role. It's worth keeping tabs on Donskoi, though, because he could climb the depth chart.