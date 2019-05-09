Donskoi's first goal of the playoffs was the game-winner in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Donskoi has appeared in only six playoff games, posting a goal and an assist in that span, but the goal was enough to send the Sharks to the Western Conference finals against the Blues. He skated only 7:34 Wednesday, and his fourth-line usage makes him an unreliable option in fantasy circles.