Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores series-winning goal
Donskoi's first goal of the playoffs was the game-winner in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Donskoi has appeared in only six playoff games, posting a goal and an assist in that span, but the goal was enough to send the Sharks to the Western Conference finals against the Blues. He skated only 7:34 Wednesday, and his fourth-line usage makes him an unreliable option in fantasy circles.
