Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores twice in shootout loss
Donskoi scored two goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim.
The two tallies snapped a four-game point drought and improved Donskoi to a respectable seven goals and three assists through 19 games for the campaign. He skated on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit Monday, and as long as he's receiving consistent offensive minutes, the 25-year-old Finn has the potential to provide serviceable fantasy numbers in deep settings. Additionally, now in his third NHL season, it wouldn't be shocking if Donskoi translated this solid start into a career year.
