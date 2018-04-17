Donskoi scored a goal and an assist in the second period, starting a barrage of goals that buried Anaheim by an 8-1 count on Monday in Game 3.

True to form, Donskoi, who scores most of his points at even strength (27 of 32), scored both of his points before the Ducks started handing the Sharks the man advantage. But it was his work that really ignited his team, and a two-point night is always a welcome sight. Now that Donskoi is healthy again, he's a solid play.