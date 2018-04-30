Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Set for Game 3 absence
Donskoi (lower body) will watch Monday's Game 3 against Vegas from the press box, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Donskoi has been dealing with the injury since at least Friday, though he was able to suit up for Game 2 on Saturday. The Finnish winger missed Monday's practice and no timetable has been given for a possible return to the lineup. Though Donskoi hasn't tallied a point since Game 3 of the Sharks' first-round series against the Ducks, he's a skilled player who is able to play multiple forward roles. Without a healthy Donskoi, Barclay Goodrow will get another look in the lineup.
