Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Sets new personal best in points
Donskoi picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
The helper gives Donskoi a career-high 37 points in 78 games, as well as 112 shots and a plus-11 rating. The Finnish winger has emerged as a fairly reliable 30-point producer, giving him some value to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
