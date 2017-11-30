Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Showing progress, still day-to-day
Donskoi (undisclosed) remains day-to-day, but he's "making good progress," according to Sharks GM Doug Wilson, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The smooth dangler is laboring through an injury that stems from a cross-check in Tuesday's game against the Flyers. It sounds like there's a chance he could play Friday against the Panthers, with his fantasy owners certainly hoping that'll be the case as Donskoi's registered seven goals on a career-high 15.9 shooting percentage to complement five apples and a plus-3 rating through 23 games.
More News
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Departs in first period•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Notches two points•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Scores in win over New York•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Factors into two scoring plays•
-
Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Inks two-year deal with San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...