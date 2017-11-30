Donskoi (undisclosed) remains day-to-day, but he's "making good progress," according to Sharks GM Doug Wilson, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The smooth dangler is laboring through an injury that stems from a cross-check in Tuesday's game against the Flyers. It sounds like there's a chance he could play Friday against the Panthers, with his fantasy owners certainly hoping that'll be the case as Donskoi's registered seven goals on a career-high 15.9 shooting percentage to complement five apples and a plus-3 rating through 23 games.