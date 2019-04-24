Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Sitting out Game 7
Donskoi (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's Game 7 versus the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Donskoi played a large role in Game 6, logging 19:42 TOI, so he likely has an injury instead of being a healthy scratch. He'll watch this one from the press box hoping the Sharks can seal the series comeback and buy him more games this postseason. Lukas Radil will slot into the lineup for Game 7.
