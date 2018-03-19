Donskoi (upper body) skated and continues to be considered day-to-day, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

While a return to the ice is certainly a positive sign for Donskoi, he'll likely need to participate in a full-contact practice or two before getting back in the lineup. That considered, the Finnish forward can be considered a strong doubt to see game action until practicing with his teammates, including Tuesday's contest against New Jersey.