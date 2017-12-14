Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Slated to miss Thursday's matchup
Donskoi (undisclosed) is not projected to be in the lineup versus the Flames on Thursday.
In addition to Donskoi's name being absent from the team's projected lineup, he remains on injured reserve. Initial indications were the winger could be available for against Calgary, but evidently he has yet to be cleared to play. Until he is activated off injured reserve, the Finn won't be available to suit up for the Sharks.
