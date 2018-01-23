Donskoi (illness) is expected to be sidelined against the Jets on Tuesday.

Donskoi will miss his second straight contest due to his illness. The team didn't provide a specific update on the winger's status, so he remains questionable (at best) for Thursday's tilt with the Rangers. Jannik Hansen figures to continue deputizing in Donskoi's stead.

