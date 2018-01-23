Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Slated to miss Tuesday's matchup
Donskoi (illness) is expected to be sidelined against the Jets on Tuesday.
Donskoi will miss his second straight contest due to his illness. The team didn't provide a specific update on the winger's status, so he remains questionable (at best) for Thursday's tilt with the Rangers. Jannik Hansen figures to continue deputizing in Donskoi's stead.
