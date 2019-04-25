Donskoi (undisclosed) skated Thursday in a non-contact jersey, raising doubts about his availability for Game 1 versus Colorado on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Donskoi still has one more day to get medical clearance, the fact that he has yet to be cleared for contact doesn't bode well for a Game 1 return. With Joe Pavelski (head) doubtful as well, the Sharks will need Michael Haley (ankle) to be available in order to avoid calling up a player from AHL San Jose.