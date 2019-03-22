Donskoi registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Donskoi helped to set up Barclay Goodrow's equalizer in the first period, giving him five assists in nine games in March. He's collected 35 points in 73 games this season, just one point shy of the 36 he had in his rookie season that stands as his career high -- for now.

