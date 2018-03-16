Donskoi (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Donskoi exited Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers late in the third period due to an upper-body injury, and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. It'll be a big blow to the Sharks up front if he's forced to miss extended time, as he's been on a roll recently, racking up two goals and six points in his last seven games. The 25-year-old winger should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Vancouver at this juncture.