Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Unavailable Friday
Donskoi (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Donskoi exited Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers late in the third period due to an upper-body injury, and he'll miss at least one contest as a result. It'll be a big blow to the Sharks up front if he's forced to miss extended time, as he's been on a roll recently, racking up two goals and six points in his last seven games. The 25-year-old winger should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Vancouver at this juncture.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...