Donskoi supplied two even-strength goals in Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames.

With consideration to a three-game point streak that's comprised of three goals and an assist, Donskoi's really made the most of his limited minutes lately. The fourth-year winger probably isn't top of mind when you think of Sharks skaters, though he qualifies as a sneaky fantasy option as the owner of 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 41 games and 14:03 of average ice time. And we'd also be remiss to not mention that he's added three power-play points on the secondary unit.