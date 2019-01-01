Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Uncorks two goals on New Year's Eve
Donskoi supplied two even-strength goals in Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames.
With consideration to a three-game point streak that's comprised of three goals and an assist, Donskoi's really made the most of his limited minutes lately. The fourth-year winger probably isn't top of mind when you think of Sharks skaters, though he qualifies as a sneaky fantasy option as the owner of 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) through 41 games and 14:03 of average ice time. And we'd also be remiss to not mention that he's added three power-play points on the secondary unit.
