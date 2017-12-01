Donskoi (undisclosed) won't play Friday night versus the Panthers, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

This will be the first absence of the season for Donskoi, and the Sharks reportedly plan to replace him with point-packing sophomore Kevin Labanc. Expect the former to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road game against the Lightning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories