Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Will play in Game 2
Donskoi (lower body) will take part in Saturday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Donskoi skipped Friday's practice session likely as maintenance day to rest his maladies, but he will indeed dress for the contest as the Sharks look to bounce back from an embarrassing showing in Game 1. Donskoi will presumably slot in alongside Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane, though it's possible coach Peter DeBoer will make some changes in an attempt to spark some offense.
