Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Won't play Friday
Donskoi (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Donskoi wore a non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice, so the fact that he hasn't been cleared to play ahead of Game 1 doesn't exactly come as a surprise. The Finnish forward will hope to get the green light to rejoin the lineup ahead of Sunday's Game 2.
