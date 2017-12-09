Donskoi (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Sharks go to work against the visiting Senators, which is a game that Donskoi will miss barring some miraculous turnaround. We still expect big things from the third-year Finn in the second half of the season, as he's shown flashes of potential on the way to seven goals and five assists through 23 games, plus the 25-year-old is averaging 1:48 on the man advantage.