Korenar allowed two goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Korenar picked up his second straight win over the Coyotes. He looked a bit more confident Wednesday -- he allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's victory. Korenar has given up 16 goals on 149 shots for an .893 save percentage through seven appearances, and he now has a 2-3-0 record. The Czech netminder continues to see playing time, as the Sharks are unlikely to push for a playoff spot and Martin Jones has been uninspiring in goal this year.