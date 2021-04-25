Korenar stopped 15 of 17 shots in relief of starter Martin Jones Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Korenar entered the game to start the second period with the Sharks already trailing 3-0. He gave up goals by Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov, the latter on a power play, before Minnesota's Nick Bonino finished things off with an empty netter. Korenar is winless in his first five NHL appearances (0-2-0) and owns a 3.05 GAA and .894 save percentage.