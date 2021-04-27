Korenar allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

The Sharks built up a 4-0 lead early in the second period, but Korenar nearly gave it all back in a what became a close game at the end. The Czech netminder held on for the win, his first in six appearances at the NHL level. Despite the victory, it was a poor showing for Korenar, who gave up four goals for the third time in his four starts this year. The 23-year-old is likely to spell Martin Jones at times as the Sharks play out their schedule.