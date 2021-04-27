Korenar will start Wednesday's game against Arizona, Curtis Pashelka of Bay Area News Group reports.

Korenar notched his first NHL win Monday against the Coyotes despite allowing four goals on 25 shots. His 3.27 GAA and .882 save percentage through six appearances leave a lot to be desired, but the Sharks want to see what they have in the 23-year-old Korenar, so he'll likely get a heavy workload down the stretch.