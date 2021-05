Korenar allowed two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Korenar gave up a pair of second-period goals, but he shook it off and played perfectly to backstop the Sharks' third-period comeback. The 23-year-old goalie continues to eat into Martin Jones' playing time. Korenar has a 3-4-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save percentage in nine games. The Czech netminder will likely see at least one more start in the Sharks' last three contests of the season.