Korenar will man the home crease Monday against the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Korenar will make his third NHL start after relieving the slumping Martin Jones in Monday's loss to Minnesota. The 23-year-old netminder is still in search of his first win at this level, and a visit from a Coyotes team that's won only twice in its last nine games presents a nice opportunity to notch that milestone. San Jose has actually been even worse lately, dropping eight straight heading into Monday's action.